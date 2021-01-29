Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 93,009 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$37.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46.

Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

