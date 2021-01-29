Aragon Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00011441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $149.87 million and $37.98 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

