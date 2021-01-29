Aragon Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00010115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $151.05 million and $51.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

