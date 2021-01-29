Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of EMBVF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 1,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.86.
Arca Continental Company Profile
