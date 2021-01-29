Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

