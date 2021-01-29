Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.99 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $1.21 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,182,346 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

