Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 268,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $57.44 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

