Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Trading 28.6% Higher

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD)’s share price traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 492,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 192,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.