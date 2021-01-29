Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT):

1/26/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

1/19/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

1/15/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $138.00.

1/13/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

1/7/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

12/23/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $133.00.

12/14/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $133.00.

12/7/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $64.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,923,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

