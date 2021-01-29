Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.17. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 360,215 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.