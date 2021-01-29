Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0791

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $79.00 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00180540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.52 or 0.01682330 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

