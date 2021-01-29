Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO) Trading 5% Higher

Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). Approximately 19,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 15,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.58. The company has a market cap of £8.18 million and a PE ratio of -26.25.

About Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.