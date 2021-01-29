Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

