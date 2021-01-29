Arion (ARION) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $58,783.05 and $43.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00268290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,498,447 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.