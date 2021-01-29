Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $55,014.49 and $52.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,378.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.32 or 0.03988925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00389491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.01176706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00498557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00249195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.