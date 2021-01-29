ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $149.85.

