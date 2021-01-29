Ark Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $52.41 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,010,238 coins and its circulating supply is 126,889,341 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

