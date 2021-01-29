Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 333.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

