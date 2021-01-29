Arqma Trading Down 27.7% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $33,687.23 and approximately $3,292.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.97 or 0.03866490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00387024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.01167645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.49 or 0.00495512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00401655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00244985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Arqma Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

