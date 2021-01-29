Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $29.40. 24,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,830. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.