Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 55,617 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

