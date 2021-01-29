Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.32% of Stable Road Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAC opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

