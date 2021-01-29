Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 182,947 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,917 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Flowserve by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 270.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

