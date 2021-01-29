Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 363,290 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $19.26 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

