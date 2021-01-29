Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 84,043 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,771,000. BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 851.4% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,427 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $9,099,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $8,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

