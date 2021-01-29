Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FMC by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of FMC by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.