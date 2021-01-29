Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,356 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.21% of Teradata worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teradata by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 47.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 223,290 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 37.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter.

TDC opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

