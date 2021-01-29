Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $12.13 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,994 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 595.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.11 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

