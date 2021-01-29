Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $6.46 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

