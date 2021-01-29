Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $4.09 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

