Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

