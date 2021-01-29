Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,120.57 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

