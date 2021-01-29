Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

NYSE GS opened at $275.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day moving average is $224.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

