Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 2,260 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 18.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $83.77 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

