Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $3,397,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,836 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,448,827 shares of company stock valued at $140,303,152. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

