Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 533,817 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 533,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,315,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.29% of Alcoa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

