Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 421.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,230 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

LYB stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

