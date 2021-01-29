Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $218.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.82.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

