Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 118,621 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,621 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

NYSE:CE opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

