Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,573 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Primerica worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $134,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. Primerica’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.