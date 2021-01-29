Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 2,963,704 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963,704 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 7.63% of Borr Drilling worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

BORR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BORR. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

