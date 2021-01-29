Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 73,023 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,023 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,510,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after buying an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,497,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,553,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,449,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,313,000 after acquiring an additional 397,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,117 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.81.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.