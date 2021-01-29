Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $4.63 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,380 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.