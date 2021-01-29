Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $6.73 Million Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SI stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last quarter.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

