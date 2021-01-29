Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE EAT opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

