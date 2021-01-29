Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $115.51 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

