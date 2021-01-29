Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 239.8% from the December 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.14 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.