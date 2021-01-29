Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after buying an additional 106,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,083,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Arvinas stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

