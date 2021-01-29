Arweave (AR) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.14 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Arweave has a total market cap of $170.24 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00014767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

