Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 334.2% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Aryzta has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Aryzta to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

